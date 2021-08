LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Muhammad Afzal Sajid has been awarded PhD in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis, Tahira Mumtaz also in the subject of Political Science, Syed Shabbir Hussain in the subject of Urdu, Rizwan Ahmad in the subject of Education and Saira Saleemi in the subject of Zoology.