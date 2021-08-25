Corona kills 48 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Coronavirus claimed 48 more lives and 1,488 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here Tuesday, death toll reached 11,603 while total number of cases were recorded 382,333 and recoveries 346,680 in the province.

51,236 vaccinated in single day: Lahore made a record of injecting highest number of vaccinations in a single day, claimed Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman here on Tuesday. He said that around 51,236 people were vaccinated on Tuesday which was highest number of vaccinations done in a single day so far in any city of the province. Capt (retd) Usman said when Lahore was committed to do something, it completed it definitely. "Thank you Lahore," he said. He said: “We have to move forward with the same spirit and defeat corona. So far a total of 3 million 65 thousand 231 citizens have been vaccinated in Lahore, he concluded.