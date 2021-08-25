22 GCU graduates selected as lecturers

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said it is a matter of great pride for the university as its 22 graduates have been selected as lecturers in English at Higher Education Department through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). In his message, the VC said, “What makes us really proud is the news that three of our brilliant young men from English Department, Muhammad Moazzam, Ibreez Shabkhez and Zain ul Abideen, have secured all the first three positions in selection process at Punjab level.” The VC said the graduates from other departments of GCU have also secured appointments as lectures in their respective disciplines.