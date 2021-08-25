Rapists of mother, daughter jailed

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sent a rickshaw driver and his accomplice to jail for identification parade both accused of raping a woman and her daughter. Police produced the accused before the court which ordered identification parade of the accused and directed police to submit report within a week.

As per incident details, the victims, who were residents of Tehsil Mailsi, District Vehari, informed police through 15 that the accused rickshaw driver and his accomplice gang-raped them when they reached Lahore via bus and hired a rickshaw at Thokar Niaz Baig bypass at 10pm on Sunday. The rickshaw driver identified afterwards as Umar Farooq along with his companion Mansab Ali instead of taking them to Saddar Cantt took them to a deserted plot near LDA Avenue-1 and raped woman and her daughter there. The accused pressed their throats and threatened to kill them if they did not keep quiet. They snatched Rs5,000 and a cell phone from one of the victims.

Meanwhile, a medical examination report has confirmed that a woman and her daughter were sexually assaulted in Chung by a rickshaw driver and his accomplice. The victims’ medico-legal examination was conducted at Lahore Jinnah Hospital. The report also revealed that the victims had marks of injuries on various parts of their bodies. The suspects tortured them when they offered resistance.