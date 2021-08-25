Railways land reclaimed

LAHORE:On the directions of Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir Khalili, a successful anti-encroachment operation was carried out on the Shahdara-Lalamusa section against under the supervision of the divisional executive engineer at Thedi Sansi Railway Station. The market value of the reclaimed land is Rs6 million. The illegal occupants were running building material stores and raising buffaloes on that land. An FIR has also been registered against accused Sikandar Ali, Mohammad Asghar and Abrar Ahmed.