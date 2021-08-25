PR admin asked to install fire extinguishers in bogies

LAHORE:A meeting of standing committee on railways was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chairman Moin Wattoo at Railways Headquarters.

The meeting discussed accident between Sir Syed Express and Millat Express on June 7 near Ghotki. The railway officials briefed the committee members on action taken against those responsible for the accident and the provision of financial assistance to heirs of dead and injured passengers. The committee directed the railway administration to install fire extinguishers in all bogies.

On this occasion, a four-member committee was formed on encroachments and lease of shops in Sukkur and other divisions. Railway officials said that the process of sale of scrap is going on in a transparent manner. They said the scrap was sold at a higher rate than the market rate. They privatisation process is very transparent. The meeting discussed up-gradation of railways including the ML-1 project. The meeting discussed repair of tracks and replacement of sleepers for upgrading the railway system.