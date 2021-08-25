Woman tortured over turning down proposal

LAHORE:A man tortured his sister-in-law for refusing his marriage proposal in Raiwind City on Tuesday. Victim "N" said that she had two children. Her brother-in-law Sharafat wanted to marry her. However, she refused. He was so frustrated over it that he barged into her house and subjected her to severe torture and hurled life threats at her children.

ARRESTED: A man was arrested for torturing his wife in the Mustafabad area. The victim "N", was married to Shahzad. Their relationship got strained and her husband would subject her to severe torture on minor issue. Recently, when he tortured the victim after a brief altercation, she approached police and lodged a complaint against him. Police after registration of a case arrested the accused.

ASSAULT BID: A man attempted physical assault on a minor girl in North Cantonment. Victim (M) was going to a nearby shop when the suspect, identified as Khalid, lured her and took her to his house where he attempted to assault her. The victim raised hue and cry. The nearby people gathered and the suspect fled from the scene. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

phones seized: Shafiqabadad police arrested two suspected mobile thieves on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as Nasir alias Nasiri and his accomplice Abdul Ghafoor. Police also recovered at least 75 mobile phones and a bike from their custody. The arrested accused would steal mobile phones from shops and smuggle them abroad. They have confessed to committing thefts in various parts of the City, police said. A case has been registered against them.

BIKE THIEVES: Manawan police arrested two suspected bike lifters on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Zaheer Butt and Asif. Police recovered six motorbikes from their custody. The suspects would steal bikes from different parts of the City especially from GT Road. They have confessed of committing various thefts.

ELECTROCUTED: A 24-year old man was electrocuted in the Badami Bagh area. Victim Arfan was busy in work near Truck Ada. Suddenly, he touched an electric wire. As a result, he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was a resident of Shahdara Town.

FOUND DEAD: An elderly woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Gowalmandi. A shopkeeper on Nisbat Road spotted the victim and informed police who removed her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Police removed the body to morgue.