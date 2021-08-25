More magistrates for Marseille after ‘explosion’ in drug crime

MARSEILLE: France´s justice minister promised more magistrates for Marseille on Tuesday to help clear a backlog of cases as the port city deals with an "explosion" of drug-related gang violence that has seen four people killed in the last week.

Eric Dupond-Moretti visited France´s third-biggest city on Tuesday, reflecting concern about crime and insecurity there following a spike in tit-for-tat gang attacks that saw one man burned alive inside a car at the weekend.

"The justice system needs resources," Dupond-Moretti told reporters, adding that he would "respond favourably in the coming days" to demands from the heads of Marseille´s court system for more magistrates to prosecute and judge suspects.