Ukraine marches with Nato allies on 30th independence anniversary

KIEV: Ukrainian soldiers marched through Kiev on Tuesday alongside servicemen of Nato member countries as the country marked the 30th anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union.

The show of solidarity came after Ukraine and its Western allies agreed in a summit in Kiev on Monday to work towards ending Russia’s "occupation" of Crimea. Ukraine is not a member of Nato, despite wanting to join.

More than 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen saluted President Volodymyr Zelensky during the parade, marching with dozens of soldiers from countries including the United States, Britain and Canada.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were in attendance. Most of the marching Ukrainian soldiers had fought against pro-Russia separatists in an ongoing conflict in the eastern Donbass region that broke out in 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula.

"On this holiday we need to remember those who have made it possible for us to be here. These are our defenders of Ukraine, our independence," Zelensky said at the parade. "It is possible to temporarily occupy territories, but it is impossible to occupy people’s love for Ukraine," he said, adding that the Donbass and Crimea "will come back".

Thousands of spectators waving Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flags watched as more than 400 tanks and armoured vehicles rolled past. As part of the show, some 100 helicopters and jets including Polish F-16 fighters and British Eurofighter Typhoon jets flew over the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian Navy ships also took part in a parade in the Black Sea around the port city of Odessa as part of the commemorations. The conflict in the east, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, has seen at least 45 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the start of the year compared with 50 in all of 2020.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending arms to back the separatists, which Moscow denies. Ukraine’s president urged closer ties between the ex-Soviet nation and Nato and the European Union in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.The 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence came as the country is locked in a bitter tug-of-war with Russia, which in 2014 annexed Crimea and has since been backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv’s efforts to shore up support among Western nations.

“Territories may be occupied, but one can’t occupy the people’s love for Ukraine. One can create a desperate situation and make people get (Russian) passports, but one can’t issue passports for their Ukrainian hearts,” Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

“If some people in Crimea and Donbass (region in eastern Ukraine, controlled by Russia-backed separatists) are afraid to talk about it, it doesn’t mean they are afraid to think about it. They will come back, because we’re family.”

The center of Kyiv on Tuesday turned into a large venue for concerts and other festive events marking the anniversary. Thousands of people flocked to the central Maidan square, which over the past 30 years has been a rallying point for Ukrainians.