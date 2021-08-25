Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with Morocco

ALGIERS: Algeria´s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said on Tuesday that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Morocco due to its "hostile actions".

"Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco from today," Tuesday, the minister announced during a press conference.Ramtane accused Morocco of financing “terrorist organisations” to harm Algeria. The Algerian FM also explicitly suggested that Morocco caused the wildfires that broke out earlier this month in the Kabylia region.