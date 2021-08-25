Record daily number of migrants cross Channel to UK

LONDON: A record number of people crossed the Channel from France on a single day last weekend, the UK government said on Tuesday as it slammed the "evil criminal gangs" facilitating migrant crossings.

Britain’s interior ministry confirmed 828 people were rescued or intercepted on Saturday on 30 separate journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, typically on dangerously overcrowded small boats. It noted French authorities had intercepted a further 10 crossing attempts, preventing 193 people from reaching UK waters or shores, while there had been no confirmed arrivals on Sunday.

Saturday’s numbers dramatically surpass a previous daily record of 482 people, set only weeks earlier as migrants take advantage of favourable summer weather. "These dangerous crossings from safe EU countries are completely unnecessary and we are determined to take down the evil criminal gangs behind them," Dan O’Mahoney, Britain’s Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said. He noted cross-Channel cooperation had led to the doubling of police officer numbers on French beaches, preventing more than 10,000 crossing attempts.

The stepped-up border enforcement effort had also secured nearly 300 arrests and 65 prosecutions, O’Mahoney added. The growing number of journeys are proving increasingly embarrassing for the British government, which has vowed to clamp down on the arrivals and pledged tighter post-Brexit borders.

In July, Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged tens of millions of pounds to France to help it stem the flow of illegal migration, including funding the doubling of officers patrolling beaches. Patel has promised to make the Channel route "unviable" and proposed legislation to overhaul asylum rules, imposing stricter jail terms for people smugglers and, controversially, migrants themselves.

She maintains the changes -- which have been decried by human rights groups -- are long overdue. O’Mahoney said the planned changes "will fix the broken asylum system so it can no longer be exploited in this way".