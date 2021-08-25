Two suspects remanded for questioning over cash van heist

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded two suspects in the custody of police for interrogation in a case pertaining to the biggest money heist of the year.

The South district’s magistrate sent Asad Ali and Naimat Ali, both brothers, on physical remand till August 26 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer on the next hearing.

According to the IO, the suspects owned a hi-roof van which was used to transport Rs205 million looted by a driver of a security company from a cash van on II Chundrigar Road. He said the suspects had handed over their vehicle to their brother-in-law Zulfiqar, who, along with the main suspect, Shah Hussain, had been on the run with the money.

According to the FIR, on August 9 a van belonging to a security company, SOS, was dispatched with Rs200 million to be deposited in the State Bank and Rs5 million at a Bank Al Falah branch, but the driver ran away with the vehicle, leaving other staffers behind.

The vehicle was later found parked in Miskeen Gali in the old city area with the help of the vehicle tracker, but the driver, cash, some weapons, camera and DVR — all were missing from the van.

Investigators said that only two staff members were present with the driver, adding that they believed the driver had executed the robbery on the basis of prior planning. They said Hussain had been a security guard at the company for the past one year.