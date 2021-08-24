Mufti Aziz student assault case: Court asks police to submit reply till 26th

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Monday again issued notices to police on a bail application, moved by former leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) and cleric Mufti Azizur Rehman, an accused of sexually abusing a madrasa student.

The court had directed the police to submit its report in the case. However, the police did not submit a report on Monday, after which the court gave another chance to the police to submit the report by Aug 26.

Previously, the court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. When a case was registered against Aziz, he fled 0the madrasa to avoid arrest. As per the police, Aziz went into hiding in different areas including Township in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Mianwali. The police said Aziz and his sons were traced through the location of their mobile phones. They were hiding in Mianwali when the police finally arrested them.