KARACHI: International Advertising Association Pakistan Chapter condoled the death of its former vice president & Area Director Asia Pacific Pradeep Guha. Sarmad Ali, president of IAA Pakistan Chapter said Mr Guha, who had also served as president of the Indian Newspapers Society, single-handedly transformed the media landscape in India. Mr Guha spearheaded the team that conceptualised and delivered Adasia 2003 at Jaipur and IAA World Congress at Kochi in early 2019.