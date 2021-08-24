Chinese scholar sees great potential for China-Pak trade

BEIJING: Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong said, that there is great potential for China-Pakistan trade in future.In his article carried by China Economic Net on Monday, he noted that trade volume between China and Pakistan totaled US$ 12.56 billion in the first half of 2021, showing an increase of 1.6 times against the same period last year.

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, trade volume between China and Pakistan has increased explosively against the global trend under the serious impact of the pandemic.For this beyond-expectation feat, he thought the main reasons are:

First, over the past two years, China and Pakistan have overcome the impact of the pandemic and jointly promoted the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Special economic zones, special technological zones, industrial parks, and agricultural demonstration zones in Pakistan have been carried out in an all-round way, which has greatly improved the business environment in Pakistan.