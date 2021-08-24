Residents demand restoration of power supply

PESHAWAR: The residents of Landai Kandey village in Sufaid Dheri area of Peshawar have complained that they had been going without power supply for the past one week as a 100 KVA transformer had been out of order.

They demanded of chief executive of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and elected representatives to take note of their sufferings.The residents said they raised donations recently from locals to get repaired the transformer twice but it didn’t work and got damaged again.

“Our people are very poor and can’t afford to pay for repairing the transformer now. Unfortunately, neither the elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, nor the Pesco officials take notice of our sufferings as I can’t tell you how terrible it is to live without a power supply in this hot weather,” stated Akbar Khan, a resident of Landai Kandey.

He said the Pesco officials had told them they had to pay Rs75,000 to the power distribution company to upgrade the capacity of the transformer from 100 KVA to 200 KVA. “There is neither drinking water nor light for the past one week and it seems we will continue to suffer as our elected representatives are avoiding to listen to our grievances,” he said.

Akbar Khan said the residents can neither sleep in the daytime nor at night due to the hot weather and mosquitoes. The residents demanded the chief minister to provide funds to the Pesco so that the company can restore power supply to the village.