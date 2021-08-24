AJK PM vows to resolve health, education issues

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has reiterated his government’s resolve to extend health and education facilities to the people and revolutionary steps will be taken for the improvement of infrastructure to bring the state on the road to progress and prosperity.

He was talking to the AKNS President Sardar Zahid Tabassum and various delegations who called on the prime minister here Monday.Elaborating the priorities of his government, the PM said that reforms in police and Patawari culture will be introduced and merit will be restored.

Steps will be taken for the development of tourism and dispensation of justice to the people.Abdul Qayyum said that local bodies’ elections will be conducted within a year while police reforms will be introduced in the state on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and added that the problems of the people will be addressed on priority basis.

He said that fast track development activities will be started to bring about socio economic development in the state. He said that drastic steps will be taken to overcome unemployment and the work on the implementation of billion tree project will also be intensified.

He said that effective steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the affectees of the Line of Control (LoC).He said the accountability process without any discrimination will be started and corrupt elements will be taken to task. He lauded the role of the state media for highlighting the Kashmir issue and projecting the problems being faced by the people.

He assured that a comprehensive policy will be chalked out to resolve the problems of the journalist community.He reaffirmed to serve the masses in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said a sports academy will also be set up within a month to start sports activities in the state.