One killed, three injured in Bajaur clash

KHAR: A young man was killed and three others sustained injuries when two tribes traded fire over a dispute of ownership of a mountain in Barsadin area in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Local sources said that a dispute was running over the ownership of a mountain in Barsadin between the residents of Dabar and Chorak areas in Salarzai tehsil.They said that both the parties had taken positions and were using automatic weapons against other.As a result, a youth identified as Muhammad Kashif and resident of Dabar was killed and three others sustained injuries.