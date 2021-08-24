Child’s mutilated body recovered, accused arrested

MANSEHRA: Police on Monday recovered a mutilated body of a five-year-old child who had been allegedly abducted and killed by his uncle in Gandhian area of the district the

other day.

“We have arrested a man who had allegedly killed his nephew as the latter’s father used to taunt him as impotent for having no male child,” Javed Khan, the SHO of the City Police Station, told reporters here on Monday.

Shahzeb, 5, went missing from outside his home in the Pano Dehri area on August 19 and his mutilated body was dug out by the police from underground in Ghandian.“The accused Naeem Abbas, who is the husband of the victim’s aunt, confessed to his crime during the preliminary investigation and revealed the place where he had buried the victim after strangling him to death,” Javed said.He said the accused also confessed that he had abducted the child from outside his house and taken him away in a taxicab and strangled him as the night fell.