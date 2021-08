Census data: Sindh tells ECP LB polls not possible in province

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Sindh Monday said that the holding of local bodies election in the province was not possible until its appeal filed before the federal government was decided and that they had reservations about the final census data.

A meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in which consideration was given to holding local body elections in Sindh. The meeting was attended by members, secretary and other officials of ECP.

The government of Sindh was represented by addressing a press conference in the port city. The provincial minister said the quicker people get vaccinated, the sooner Pakistan could get rid of coronavirus. “We are getting reports that private schools have vaccinated 80% of their staff.”

Shah said the government would allow the operation of schools at 50% capacity for six days throughout the week, while regular PCR tests would also be conducted. “We have also allowed vaccinated staff to work in schools [...] it is the school administration’s job to check for parents’ vaccination,” the minister said. Shah said 90% of the staff at the Sindh Education Department had been vaccinated.

The provincial minister said parents and students have faced issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, as education took a hit during the period. “The government always takes decisions in the interest of the parents and children,” he said, adding the Sindh Health Department had proposed closing schools for another seven days. The education minister said private schools had assured the government of completely vaccinating their staff. “On Friday, the working committee will review the situation [...] no school will open before August 30, and if they do, legal action will be taken against them,” he added.