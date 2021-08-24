AJK Council’s four members elected

MUZAFFARABAD: The polling for the election of four members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council was held here Monday.

The election was held at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from 10 am to 2 pm. According to the result, Kh Tariq Saeed bagged 15 votes and Sardar Razaq Khan received 12 votes. Shuja Khursheed Rathore got 11 votes while Muhammad Younas Mir also received 11 votes and have been elected members of the Kashmir Council. The PTI bagged three seats while the joint opposition secured one seat.