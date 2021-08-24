Cargo ship stuck at Karachi expected to be freed today

KARACHI: The stranded cargo ship — Hang Tong 77 has been diverted towards the sea and the ship is expected to be fully rescued by Tuesday afternoon, Geo News reported Monday.

Per the report, the Gadani’s shipbreaking company’s Monday operation to rescue the stranded ship was fruitful as the ship has been diverted towards the sea and its engine has also started.

Sources at the Gadani’s shipbreaking company, which is involved in the rescue operation of the ship, reported that a floating ‘barge’ was being used to evacuate the ship. A heavy crane attached to the barge was being utilised to free the stranded ship. During the operation today, the ship was moved 200 meters towards the sea from its old place, however, the operation had to be halted due to tidal waves.