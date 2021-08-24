Inclusion of all groups in Afghan govt must for stability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that Pakistan wants an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan and that the country believes stability in Kabul can only come by including all ethnic groups on board as it is ethnically divided.

His comments came during an interview with the BBC during which he said that in a meeting with former president Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked about an inclusive government even before the ongoing situation in Kabul had taken place. “Our emphasis was on the inclusive government. Unfortunately, if the elections would have been delayed as PM Imran khan suggested earlier and an inclusive government would have been placed, things might be different today,” said Fawad.

Fawad added that Pakistan firmly believes stability in Afghanistan can only be achieved through the inclusion of all ethnic groups in the government due to the ethnic diversity in the country. He added that Pakistan is in touch with the regional powers, the United States and the United Kingdom to discuss the Afghanistan issue.

Speaking about Pakistan’s sacrifices rendered, Fawad said: “We have lost 80 thousand people and billions of dollars in the economy because of the Afghan war and the reason why Pakistan is conveniently blamed by others’ fault is that the powers who should have heeded to Pakistan’s advice earlier but Pak advice was overlooked and we have paid the price of this conflict.”

He said that as far as the future of Afghanistan is concerned, Pakistan has to work together with the regional and international players for an inclusive government. “We don’t have controlled influence over Taliban but we can bring Taliban’s on the table of talks with the US,” he said, adding that Pakistan is also capable of taking on the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). “We had a problem with the previous Afghan government as at that time India was using the Afghan soil for funding TTP,” he said. The minister further added that Pakistan welcomes the Taliban’s statement of their land not to be used against any country. “They have shown the world that Afghanistan will not become the haven for international terrorist organisations. “If instability continues in Afghanistan, then hundreds will migrate to Pakistan,” he told the publication. “That’s one of the reasons we trying our best to avert any instability in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, Fawad Hussain Monday said a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was vital to building communication linkages between Pakistan and Central Asia. He also said the dream of building a rail track between Karachi and Tashkent and start of truck service from Pakistan to Central Asia could only be materialised with peace and stability in Afghanistan. The minister said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov who called on him here. The minister said Pakistan enjoyed cordial bilateral ties with the brotherly country and would like to foster close coordination with Tashkent on all regional issues, particularly on Afghanistan.

Fawad pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Tashkent provided a new impetus to the bilateral relations as both sides vowed to reinforce multifaceted bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan had agreed to produce movies on the lives of Mughal Emperor Zahiruddin Babar and legendary Urdu Poet Asadullah Khan Ghalib. He said the proposal in that regard came up during the visit of prime minister to Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek ambassador commended Pakistan’s role in evacuating stranded people from Afghanistan. He expressed the hope that an inclusive government in Kabul would be formed having representation of all ethnic groups. He also underlined the need for promoting all types of tourism between the two countries, besides proposing Pak television to telecast documentaries on historical Uzbek sites of Samarkand, Bukhara and Sufism traditions. The meeting was attended by the senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.