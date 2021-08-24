CPEC is our economic jugular vein: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is over economic jugular vein and some elements do not want Pakistan to move forward with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as the situation in Afghanistan has made it more important and conspiracies are being hatched against it.

He said that the Taliban have assured Pakistan that they will not allow the Afghan soil to be used by the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Talking to the media in Islamabad, Rashid

“Some elements do not want Pakistan to move forward with the CPEC but Imran Khan’s government is determined to make it successful,” he said. Rashid said that one-month visas are being issued to diplomats and others on arrival from Afghanistanwhile no decision has been taken yet regarding Afghan refugees so far.

“There is no pressure on Pakistan regarding the Afghan refugees at the moment,” he said. “The Chaman and Torkham borders are open for trade, while 853 people have entered Pakistan through Torkham.” The interior minister further said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.

“We, together with the international community, want peace in Afghanistan. However, everyone’s focus is on the Kabul Airport right now.” Sheikh Rashid added that the Taliban have assured him that the Afghan soil would not be allowed to be used by the banned TTP.

Speaking about the opposition, Rashid said that the parties are useless as they have been doing nothing except holding rallies for the last three years with no outcomes. “However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics might get a boost because of the situation in Afghanistan,” Rashid said.

He added that long-lasting peace in Afghanistan is important for the region as well as for the world. He said Pakistan would continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan for a stable government as peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in the entire region including Pakistan.

He said that besides issuing visas to members of the Afghan cricket team, the government had issued immigration to 1,277 foreigners including Afghanis while 500 people were waiting for transit. He said that a one-month visa was being issued to diplomats or representatives of international bodies such as the World Bank or IMF on their arrival in Pakistan. He said the Ministry of Interior had asked expired visa holders to leave, adding that they should apply for an online visa. Rashid said that the Ministry of Interior was fulfilling its responsibility of border security.

The minister said that the ministry had decided to purchase six drones and 192 security cameras for safety purpose. He said that 1122 service was also being launched in the federal capital owing to security situation.

He added that unfortunately the federal capital remained neglected for these much-required services in past. Sheikh Rashid said a facilitation center had been established at the Ministry of Interior on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan while a helpline was also being launched to facilitate the citizens. He said that during the meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, he assured him that foolproof security would be given to Chinese citizens and companies functioning in Pakistan.