LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehtab Waseem Azhar Monday directed authorities concerned to pay special attention on surveillance of anti-dengue teams. Addressing a meeting of District Anti-Dengue Committee, the DC asked the authorities concerned to keep close vigilance on dengue virus hot spots and make sure the third-party audit. He said four dengue patients had been diagnosed and data of several patients have been uploaded. The DC said 58 places have been pointed out as dengue mosquitoes hot spot here chemical spray was carried out immediately.