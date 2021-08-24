Niazi vows to uplift living standard in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has reiterated his government's resolve to extend health and education facilities to the people and revolutionary steps will be taken for the improvement of infrastructure to bring the state on the road to progress and prosperity.

He was talking to President of AKNS Sardar Zahid Tabassum and various delegations, who called on the AJK prime minister here on Monday. Elaborating the priorities of his government, the AJK PM said that reforms in the police and patawari culture will be introduced and merit will be restored. Steps will be taken for the development of tourism and dispensation of justice to the people.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that local bodies elections will be conducted within a year, while police reforms will be introduced in the state on the patron of KPK and added that the problems of the people will be addressed on priority basis and their grievances will be solved.

He said fast track development activities will be started to bring about socio-economic development in the state. The AJK prime minister said that drastic steps will be taken to overcome unemployment and the work on the implementation of the billion tree project will also be intensified and added that effective steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Line of Control.

He said accountability process, without any discrimination, will be started and corrupt element will be taken to task. The PM lauded the role of the state media for highlighting the Kashmir issue and projecting the problems being faced by the people of Azad Kashmir. He assured that a comprehensive policy will be chalked out to resolve the problems of the journalist community.

The AJK prime minister reaffirmed to serve the masses in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He said a sports academy will also be set up within a month to start sport activities in the state.