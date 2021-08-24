Pakistan safest place for minorities: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said Pakistan is the safest place for minorities. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS are targeting minorities including Muslims.

By attacking a mosque in India, Modi and his supporters have proven that their country has become dangerous for minorities. While addressing media on the occasion of SP Dewan Bahadur Singha Awards ceremony at the Governor’s House Monday, he said religious freedom as well as protection of lives and property of citizens are necessary for the development and stability of any country, adding that “I am proud to say that in Britain as well as Pakistan, I have raised voice for minorities and Pakistan has become the safest country for minorities”.

He further said wherever minorities face suppression or injustice, government takes strict action. He said lives of the minorities have become very difficult since the day Modi assumed power, adding that Modi is carrying forward the vision of terrorist organisation RSS and Muslims are targeted publically while incidents of public violence against Muslims are increasing daily.

He said the Indian government demolished the historical mosque. It proves that Indian Muslims do not have religious freedom which should be the main concern of United Nations and international human rights organisations. He said under the Modi’s leadership, India has been infected with Hindutva hatred against all minorities. He said policies of government are promoting peace and harmony. The Kartarpur Corridor project for Sikhs is a great example of Pakistani government’s stance on minorities. He further said international human rights organisations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International often report on the plight of religious minorities in India. While addressing the ceremony, he said time has come for the world powers like the United States to take notice of the atrocities committed against minorities in India and force India through diplomatic pressure to stop violence against all minorities including Muslims and ensure religious freedom as well as protection of life and property of the people of Kashmir.