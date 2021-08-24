Ali Zafar asks brands, sponsors to invest in young sports heroes

LAHORE: Singer-actor Ali Zafar has requested brands and sponsors to invest in sports heroes, saying that sports have the power to inspire and unite people from diverse backgrounds and create hope.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by the City District Government Lahore for young sports heroes for their inspiring accomplishments in their respective sports.The singer also presented cash awards on behalf of the Ali Zafar Foundation to Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker Nida Dar, Olympian Nadeem Arshad, weightlifter Talha Talib, 19-year-old climber Shehroz Kashif and flamboyant all-rounder of Pakistan women cricket team, Aliya Riaz.

Ali Zafar also stressed that women participating in sports should be provided with equal opportunities, rewards and recognition.Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik said celebrities demand huge money for coming to events, but Ali Zafar not only accepted their request but he also gave away cash awards to the inspiring young men and women from his own pocket. Ali Zafar’s mother Prof Dr Kanwal Amin was also present.