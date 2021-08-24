Russia-led security bloc to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan on Sept 1

MOSCOW: The Russia-led CSTO security bloc will hold exercises involving its rapid deployment forces in Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 1-9, the RIA news agency cited Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

The drills are set to take place after the US exit of troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s lightning takeover there have created a security headache for Russia in the region.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained a Ukrainian man caught “red-handed” trying to steal state secrets about its small arms industry in Tula, a town that hosts a military weapons factory.

The FSB said that a criminal espionage case had been opened into the Ukrainian citizen, whom it did not name. It said he had been working for the Ukrainian intelligence services.The Ukrainian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FSB said that the alleged spy had tried to recruit workers at Tula’s weapons factory as informers. The plant, located around 170 km (105 miles) south of Moscow, produces guided missiles as well as advanced automatic and sniper rifles for military use according to its website.The FSB said the man had been trying to obtain state secrets regarding the latest types of guns and related secret technical documents as well as weapons under development.