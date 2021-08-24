PML-N rejects EVMs, PMDA, terms them unconstitutional

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said her party had rejected Imran Khan's Election Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) being unconstitutional both.

In a statement issued here, she said the combination was a recipe to steal the next elections. She said the EVMs were an instrument to rig the elections at a mass scale and the PMDA was a tool to make sure that the rigging remained hidden. The election reforms and media authority were black laws, being enacted by the mandate-robber prime minister. The former information minister said Imran first bulldozed the election reforms through the parliament and was now gearing up to pass the Media Development Authority bill from the house. But, she warned that Imran's corruption and incompetence would not stay hidden with such tyrannical measures. The PMLN would neither let the government snatch the people's right to vote nor would it allow media gagging, she added. Marriyum said Imran, who used to quote examples of Western democracies, had turned out to be the worst dictator as far as rights of individuals were concerned. Imran Khan wanted that sugar, wheat, flour, medicines thieves should continue looting people while everyone stood akimbo. He wanted everyone to remain mum while he destroyed national economy and created further unemployment. He wanted that no one should say a word while he compromised national interests for his own gains. But Imran Khan could not eliminate those who dare to speak the truth, she added.