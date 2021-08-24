Young boy assaulted, killed in hotel room

SUKKUR: The Sukkur police arrested three young men for involvement in the mysterious death of a youth in a hotel room. A body was recovered from a hotel room, at Airport Road, Larkana. Police shifted the body to a hospital for an autopsy. The boy was identified as Fahim Ahmed Abbasi, a resident of Larkana. Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi, brother of the deceased, nominated Kamran Mahar, Zeeshan Malik, Mahaboob Malik and Muzamil Kamaghar in an FIR registered at the Abad Police Station, Sukkur. He alleged that the accused had blackmailed his brother and invited him to a hotel, where they shot him dead. Police arrested Kamran Mahar, Muzamil and Mahaboob Malik and collected CCTV footage of the hotel. Police claimed that the accused admitted to giving sedatives and assaulting the victim. Furthermore, the autopsy report of the victim has also confirmed death due to overdose of drugs. The complainant has alleged that father of the accused Kamran Mahar was an influential person, who was hurling threats if the case was not withdrawn.