‘Prisons to be transformed into rehabilitation centres’

SUKKUR: Adviser to the chief minister Sindh for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Prisons, Ejaz Hussain Khan Jakrani, has said the government intends to make the prisons of Sindh as rehabilitation centres, so the inmates could become good citizens and play a positive role in the society.

Speaking at a press conference with Special Assistant to CM Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh at the Sukkur House on Monday, Ijaz Khan Jakrani said the proposal to move children and women out of the Sukkur District Jail would be presented in the cabinet and Sindh Assembly. He added that the land of the Sukkur Prison would be utilized for the development project by constructing a museum and parks.