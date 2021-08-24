Former DC released on bail after tendering apology

SUKKUR: Former deputy commissioner Ghotki and Sukkur Rahim Bakhash Maitlo was released on bail on Monday after he hurled life threats at Additional Sessions Judge Ghotki Ghulam Murtaza Maitlo, retired judge of the Sindh High Court Justice Ali Sain Dino Maitlo and others.

The court of the first civil judge and judicial magistrate Ghotki, after examining the written apology, released the accused on surety bond of Rs50,000 and directed him to attend the court as and when required. The accused had threatened the judges and others on WhatsApp.