Ship grounded at Karachi beach likely to be set afloat today

KARACHI: The cargo ship Hang Tong 77, grounded near the Karachi beach, is likely to be floated by Tuesday afternoon, (today) after initial success in removing it from its position and directing its bow towards the sea, the Geo News reported Monday.

Operation to salvage the container ship bore fruit when its position was successfully changed towards the sea during which the engines of the ship also kicked in. The salvaging company registered at the Gadani’s Shipbreaking Yard employed a floating barge to afloat the ship. A powerful crane at the barge was used to free the grounded ship. The ship had run aground amidst ferociously high tides in mid-July that snapped two of its anchors at the outer anchorage Karachi.

During the operation on Monday, the ship stuck in sand was removed and its bow (front part) was directed towards the sea to help it become afloat. But the salvaging operation had to be suspended due to tidal waves and is likely to be resumed in the morning at favourable time.