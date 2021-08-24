AJK president seeks European Parliament’s role in solving Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD: The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the European countries and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to play their role to ward off danger posed to peace and security of the region due to the unresolved Kashmir conflict.

In a letter to 16 Members of the European Parliament, he said, “We fully support the call of the members of the European Parliament for negotiations among Pakistan, India, and the representatives of the Kashmiri people to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant UN Security resolutions.

This imperative cannot be blindsided if we sincerely want to end the worst human rights catastrophe in the occupied territory and address threats to the peace and security of the region.” While touching upon the situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said that the heinous crimes being committed in IIOJ&K is devastating. Under the cover of the draconian laws that empower the occupation authorities to act with impunity, killings, blinding, arbitrary detentions, torture, sexual violence, and enforced disappearances are rampant. He added that the right to freedom of expression, movement, health, and education- all have been curbed. The lives of human rights defenders and journalists are at risk.