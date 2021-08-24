Insurgency in Afghanistan means anarchy in region, says Gillani

MULTAN: Opposition leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday said the whole world is watching Afghanistan because regional uplift and prosperity correlate with the Afghan situation. The insurgency in Afghanistan means anarchy in the region and political forces must play their role for peace.

Talking to journalists during his visit to an office of the Dawat-e-Islami Faizan-e-Madina for the first time, he said Faizan-e-Madina is a non-political institution and is providing online education in 60 to 70 countries. The Faizan-e-Madina institution was established in Karachi and he will go there soon, he said.

The former prime minister said he desires peace in Afghanistan. If there is prosperity in Afghanistan, there will be prosperity in Pakistan, he said. He appreciated that the Taliban did well on the occasion of Ashura. There should be a joint parliamentary session on the Afghan situation. He said they have very good relations with China. The government should ensure foolproof security for Chinese. He condemned what happened to the Chinese in Panjgur.

He said the PPP government focused upon agricultural uplift and exported cotton, sugar, rice and other commodities. The PPP has become a ray of hope for peasantry because the party always boosted peasants and agriculture. The peasants become prosperous when the PPP comes into power.

Responding to a query, he said the PPP has no contact with Jahangir Tareen. If Tareen joins the PPP, it will be his own decision. He condemned the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. Criticizing the government financial policies, he said the current budget is not people-friendly. People are expecting mini-budgets.

Inflation has skyrocketed in the country. He greeted Maryam Nawaz on the marriage of her son. He said the PPP has reservations on the electronic voting machine system for polling. The decision on using the electronic voting machine will be taken with consensus. The government cannot use the machine on its own.