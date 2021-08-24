Goma Zam Dam: PM’s aide says catchment area being developed

WANA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said on Monday the government was developing the command area of Gomal Zam dam to bring thousands of acre barren land under cultivation in Dera Ismail Khan Division.

Addressing a gathering here, the PM’a aide said the government was planning to bring under cultivation about 800,000 acre barren land in the Dera Ismail Khan Division. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the area in September to launch work on the project.

Jamshed Cheema said the tribal people had to bear the brunt of terrorism, therefore, the government was taking steps to create livelihood opportunities for them. He said the government was focusing on boosting the agriculture and livestock sectors, which would create jobs for the local population in South Waziristan.

Jamshed Cheema said the previous governments did not take steps for the uplift of the underdeveloped areas. He said the bringing the barren land under cultivation would help fight poverty and address the food insecurity.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was implementing its reform agenda and would honour the pledges made with the people.