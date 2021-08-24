Thinkfest Conversations: Analysts discuss gender gap, women rights in Pakistan

LAHORE: We are equal to men in terms of law, but not in the society. This huge gap between the state and the society is the crux of the problem,’ lamented journalist Maria Memon at the ThinkFest Conversations last night.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, at a panel titled ‘The Other Half: How Can Women Become Equal Citizens of Pakistan,’ Maria Memon was joined by Dr Sarah Khan, an academician at Yale University, Amna Baig, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Islamabad and activist Sehar Tariq.

Referencing the recent incident at Minar-e-Pakistan where a woman was harassed by hundreds of men, Maria Memon underscored that the State acted very properly by treating this harassment as a crime and by going after the perpetrators. ‘However, the problem is in the society when it doesn’t even treat it as a crime and castigates the woman,’ noted Memon.

Emphasising that times have changed, Maria pointed out that older notion of women within the four walls needed to be changed. ‘Should all spaces be left only for men?’ she asked. ‘It is an unhealthy society where women are completely cut off from public spaces,’ opined Memon. Detailing the issue further she noted that clothing has little to do with the harassment of women. ‘Our men work in countries where women roam with little on, but they would never dare to molest them due to robust law reinforcement,’ Memon pointed out.

Agreeing with Maria, Amna Baig pointed out that in Pakistan 51% of violence against women emanated from the household. ‘In a majority of cases women don’t even need to step outside the house, and so it is never a clothing issue,’ she explained. Amna Baig further pointed out that according to a recent UN Women report only 2% of cases were even reported.

Dr Sarah Khan then took the discussion forward and mentioned that in Pakistan there was a huge gender gap which perpetuates violence against women. ‘Women are either

invisible or hyper visible due to negative reasons,’ she added. Furthermore, ‘access to women is often mediated through men, and in fact that is one of the main reasons for the lower turnout of women in elections,’ pointed out Dr Sarah Khan, who has researched on women’s participation in Pakistan elections. Sehar Tariq also pointed that that no women want to take their clothes off and roam about: ‘The issue is the enforcement of basic rights, not about clothing.’