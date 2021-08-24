Punjab orders action against vehicles using sub-standard gas cylinders

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed strict action against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders and continuing crackdown on vehicles using LPG cylinders.

The CM on Monday chaired a meeting at his office which deliberated on recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities and fixing of orange line metro train’s fare according in proportion to distance. The meeting reviewed proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities.

The chief minister directed for presenting comprehensive recommendations before the cabinet meeting to take a final decision. Recommendations have been devised to determine the orange line metro train’s fare in proportion to distance.

The meeting decided that environment-friendly electric buses will be introduced in Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad along with the start of a technology-based latest bus system. Similarly, the scope of Punjab Transport Company will be extended to the remote areas of the province.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, ACS (South Punjab), secretary finance, secretary P&D, MD TDCP, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting while chief secretary participated through video link.