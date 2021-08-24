Hot, humid weather to continue in country

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that weak monsoon currents were still penetrating eastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kashmir its adjoining areas.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Narowal, Chakwal, Islamabad and Kasur. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 24.3°C.