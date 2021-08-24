Iraq seeks role as mediator with regional summit

BAGHDAD: After decades of conflict, Iraq will pitch itself as a regional mediator as it hosts a leaders’ summit this week -- despite foreign influence on its territory and a grinding financial crisis.

The meeting in Baghdad on Saturday seeks to give Iraq a "unifying role" to tackle the crises shaking the region, according to sources close to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have said they plan to attend, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region. Leaders from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also been invited.