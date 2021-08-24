 

Hamas stages jab lottery

AFP
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Authorities in the Islamist Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched a lottery on Monday aimed at encouraging Palestinians to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, with winnings of up to $3,000. The enclave of some two million people has seen an upsurge in infections of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 in recent days. So far, around 135,000 Gazans have had two vaccine jabs. The territory has received some 336,000 doses but many people remain reluctant to get inoculated.

More From World

Latest News