Third party mediation last option: POA president

ISLAMABAD: As the tug of war between the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has reached new heights, the option of third party mediation to save the future of the elite athletes was not ruled out by POA president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan.

The POA president who held a virtual press conference on Monday has come up with answers of each ‘allegation’ on the POA leveled by the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza with detailed documental proof.

When ‘The News’ put a question as was there any room for a third party mediation to save the future of Pakistan athletes, he said “I think it is pertinent on both the parties and policy-makers to sit together and whatever they want to say, say it in front of each other. Table talk always is the best way forward. If any third party wants to mediate, we would welcome that. As you said that such tussles are dangerous for the elite athletes’ future, I fully agree and can easily say that it would harm their progress and their medal potential chances. Yet, if one side is reluctant to sit on the table, a third party can play its role but that should be the last option,” Lt Gen (r) Arif said while responding to ‘The News’ question.