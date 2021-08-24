PHA plants saplings at Fazaia College

Rawalpindi:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday planted saplings at Fazaia College, Nur Khan Base and Sixth Road under ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Saplings were planted on Sixth road with the help of local community while Principal

Fazia College and students also took part in the plantation drive conducted in the college premises.

On the occasion, Parks and Horticulture Authority (Rawalpindi) Director General Zaheer Ahmed Jappa and Director Horticulture Parks and Horticulture Authority Sheikh Tariq Mehmood informed that PHA on the directives of Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA (Rawalpindi) Asif Mahmood had planted over 25,000 saplings.

The DG said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (Rawalpindi) was utilising all available resources to achieve the target of 200,000 plants set by the Punjab government by the end of this year.

He said, Parks and Horticulture Authority was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar.