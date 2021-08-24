CPO accompanies children of Shaheed inspector to drop at school

Rawalpindi:City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday accompanied the children of Shaheed Inspector Imran Abbas to drop off them at school on their first day of school after the martyrdom of the inspector.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Rai Mazhar Iqbal also accompanied the CPO. Squads of City Traffic Police, Dolphin and Elite Forces also escorted the children to pay tribute to the Shaheed inspector.

After the martyrdom of Inspector Imran Abbas, the children of the martyr went to school on the first day. The school principal, teachers and students welcomed the children of the martyr and presented bouquets of flowers.

The children’s father Inspector Imran Abbas and grandfather Sub Inspector Mian Muhammad Abbas both sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation. CPO said that the great sacrifices of this family are unforgettable.

CPO also met the school principal and said that all possible steps would be taken for better education of children. We stand with the families of the martyrs at every moment as they are our real heroes, CPO added.