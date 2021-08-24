HEC aptitude test on September 12

Islamabad:The Education Testing Council (ETC) has announced to hold Undergraduate Studies Aptitude Test (USAT), a standardised test for admission at the undergraduate level in universities all over Pakistan, tentatively on September 12, 2021.

According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday, the last date for online registration is August 30, 2021. The students who have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent/grade 12 education and those who have appeared in the final examination and are awaiting results can apply for the test by registering through http://etic.hec.gov.pk.

The USAT test is a competitive product that intends to carve out its own niche based on quality tests.

It is developed from a standardised question bank with quality, equity, reliability, and validity of the product as well as integrity of the processes involved ensured at all levels of development, administration, grading and result reporting. Its validity will hold for a year. Being a universal test gauging the ability of a student, it can be used by all universities if they so desire.