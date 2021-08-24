Probe clears cop who shot woman in US Capitol on Jan 6

Washington: A US police officer was cleared of wrongdoing on Monday in the shooting death of a woman who joined the January 6 attack on Congress by supporters of president Donald Trump.

The US Capitol Police determined that the officer acted lawfully and correctly under department policy, which permits deadly force "in defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury."

The officer, who has not been identified, shot protestor Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old air force veteran and fervid Trump supporter from San Diego, as she attempted to break through a doorway with dozens of others behind her.