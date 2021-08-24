Iraq seeks role as mediator with regional summit

BAGHDAD: After decades of conflict, Iraq will pitch itself as a regional mediator as it hosts a leaders’ summit this week -- despite foreign influence on its territory and a grinding financial crisis. The meeting in Baghdad on Saturday seeks to give Iraq a "unifying role" to tackle the crises shaking the region, according to sources close to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have said they plan to attend, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region.