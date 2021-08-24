Gaza balloons

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Incendiary balloons launched from Gaza sparked fires in southern Israel on Monday, authorities said, after weekend border clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces wounded dozens of people.

Incendiary balloon launches are a common tactic used by Palestinians in the enclave, which has been under a strict Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas Islamists took power in the Gaza Strip. Israel frequently responds with air strikes, including after such devices were launched on August 6.