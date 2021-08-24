Israel to offer Covid jabsin schools

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel said on Monday it would offer Covid-19 vaccinations to students on school grounds as it announced the school year would open on time next week, despite surging coronavirus cases.

"Pupils... will be vaccinated on school grounds during school hours, subject to parental approval," a government statement said, confirming classes would begin on September 1. Israeli leaders say they are trying to avoid repeating disruptive school closures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has seen a steep rise in coronavirus infections after months when its world-beating vaccine campaign drove down cases.